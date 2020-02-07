Valley and central and southern Appalachians. Torrential
rain that swamped the South and more recently part of the
mid-Atlantic will depart southeastern New England. Colder
air from the Central states will settle into the South. Snow
showers are in store for part of the Upper Midwest. While
much of the Plains and South can expect dry weather, a storm
will spread snow and flurries across the northern and
central Rockies. Yet another storm from the Pacific Ocean
will bring rain to part of the coastal Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 88 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Thursday -32 at Antero Reservoir, CO
