temperatures will be marginal in the area. Rain is expected

for much of southern New England down through the

mid-Atlantic, becoming heavy in the Tennessee Valley. As a

cold front digs into the Deep South, thunderstorms are

expected to fire up across much of the area. These

thunderstorms will likely bring heavy rain to an already

waterlogged area. Minor to moderate flooding issues are

expected throughout much of the Deep South and up into the

Tennessee Valley. Elsewhere, snow will continue in the

Rockies with a few flurries expected for Montana.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 92 at Zapata, TX

National Low Sunday -28 at Saranac Lake, NY

