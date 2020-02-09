temperatures will be marginal in the area. Rain is expected
for much of southern New England down through the
mid-Atlantic, becoming heavy in the Tennessee Valley. As a
cold front digs into the Deep South, thunderstorms are
expected to fire up across much of the area. These
thunderstorms will likely bring heavy rain to an already
waterlogged area. Minor to moderate flooding issues are
expected throughout much of the Deep South and up into the
Tennessee Valley. Elsewhere, snow will continue in the
Rockies with a few flurries expected for Montana.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 92 at Zapata, TX
National Low Sunday -28 at Saranac Lake, NY
