thunderstorms will spread from central Texas to the Carolina
coast. At the same time, a strengthening storm will bring
periods of snow from the Colorado Rockies into New Mexico,
northern Texas and western Oklahoma. Chilly conditions and
mostly dry conditions are expected from the Great Lakes
through the northern Plains and to the Northwest and
Intermountain West. Drying will continue in Southern
California, but gusty winds will remain a concern throughout
much of the day.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 94 at Zapata, TX
National Low Monday -20 at Tomahawk, WI
