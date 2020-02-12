forecast for the lower Mississippi Valley, while snow breaks
out on the northwestern flank of the storm from the central
Plains to the western Great Lakes. As Arctic air blasts
southward, temperatures will plummet over the northern
Plains with a swath of snow and flurries from northern
Michigan to northern Colorado, Wyoming and western Montana.
Much of the rest of West will have dry weather. Most areas
in the Southwest will be sunny. The sun will glisten on the
fresh snow cover over New Mexico and Arizona.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 89 at Naples, FL
National Low Tuesday -24 at West Yellowstone, MT
