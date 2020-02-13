in the Southeast. On the cold side of the storm, snow and
spotty ice will affect the Northeast’s northern tier and the
central Great Lakes with snow showers over part of the Ohio
Valley. Some of the coldest air of the season so far will
settle across the North Central states in the wake of the
storm. A few flurries are expected to riddle the central
High Plains, while more rain arrives in the coastal areas of
Washington and Oregon. Much of the rest of the West can
expect a dry day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 89 at Naples, FL
National Low Wednesday -20 at Langdon, ND
