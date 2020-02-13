in the Southeast. On the cold side of the storm, snow and

spotty ice will affect the Northeast’s northern tier and the

central Great Lakes with snow showers over part of the Ohio

Valley. Some of the coldest air of the season so far will

settle across the North Central states in the wake of the

AD

storm. A few flurries are expected to riddle the central

High Plains, while more rain arrives in the coastal areas of

Washington and Oregon. Much of the rest of the West can

expect a dry day.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 89 at Naples, FL

National Low Wednesday -20 at Langdon, ND

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather