with little or no accumulation. Much of the rest of the

Central and Eastern states will be dry and sunny. An

exception will be clouds and showers in parts of central and

southern Florida. Dry weather and sunshine are also forecast

for the Southwest. Meanwhile, a potent storm will push

inland over the Northwest. That storm will bring rain to

the coast as well as the low elevations across the interior.

Heavy snow is expected for the Cascades and northern

Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 88 at West Palm Beach, FL

National Low Friday -39 at Cotton, MN

