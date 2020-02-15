with little or no accumulation. Much of the rest of the
Central and Eastern states will be dry and sunny. An
exception will be clouds and showers in parts of central and
southern Florida. Dry weather and sunshine are also forecast
for the Southwest. Meanwhile, a potent storm will push
inland over the Northwest. That storm will bring rain to
the coast as well as the low elevations across the interior.
Heavy snow is expected for the Cascades and northern
Rockies.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 88 at West Palm Beach, FL
National Low Friday -39 at Cotton, MN
