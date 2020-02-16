Wisconsin, while rain will fall across Iowa and Illinois.
Scattered showers will occur across Missouri and Arkansas,
while afternoon thunderstorms will occur across Louisiana
and southern Mississippi. Some snow and flurries will occur
across South Dakota and northern Nebraska, while dry
weather is in store for the southern Plains. Farther west,
a stationary front will bring snow showers to the northern
Rockies, while a couple of showers will occur along the
Pacific Northwest coast. Dry weather will continue across
the Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 87 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Sunday -28 at International Falls, MN
