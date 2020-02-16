Wisconsin, while rain will fall across Iowa and Illinois.

Scattered showers will occur across Missouri and Arkansas,

while afternoon thunderstorms will occur across Louisiana

and southern Mississippi. Some snow and flurries will occur

across South Dakota and northern Nebraska, while dry

weather is in store for the southern Plains. Farther west,

a stationary front will bring snow showers to the northern

Rockies, while a couple of showers will occur along the

Pacific Northwest coast. Dry weather will continue across

the Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 87 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Sunday -28 at International Falls, MN

