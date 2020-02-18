the central Appalachians. Areas of rain are in store from
southern New England to central and southern Texas. Some of
the rain can be heavy enough to aggravate flooding in the
South. A few locally gusty thunderstorms can also erupt over
the Deep South. Record-challenging warmth is in store for
Florida. Arctic air will sprawl over the northern and
central Plains to the Midwest. Areas of snow are forecast
from the northern Rockies and High Plains to the central
Rockies. Most areas west of the Rockies can expect dry and
sunny conditions.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 92 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Monday -27 at Kabetogama, MN
