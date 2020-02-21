not only be free of precipitation but will also experience
sunshine. Exceptions will be part of the Florida Peninsula,
where clouds and showers are in store for a time. Another
exception will be over California, where clouds are forecast
to increase ahead of a storm approaching from the Pacific
Ocean with rain for many areas this weekend. Storms will
also avoid the Northwest, which has been unsettled most days
this winter.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 90 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Thursday -38 at Cotton, MN
