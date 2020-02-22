the northern and central Plains to the Midwest with eyes on
the Northeast during the latter part of the weekend. Even
though the air will still be chilly in the Northeast, bright
sunshine will help make it feel warmer in the afternoon. A
storm from the Pacific Ocean is forecast to push inland over
the Southwest. Areas of rain with high-elevation snow will
extend from Southern California to southern Nevada, Arizona,
southern Utah and western New Mexico. A second storm will
approach the Northwest to spread rain onshore into western
Washington with eventual snow over the Cascades.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 84 at Thermal, CA
National Low Friday -32 at Antero Reservoir, CO
