Mexico. Rain from this system will spread over much of
Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas by day’s end and
can be locally heavy. Elsewhere, a potent storm system will
push into the Pacific Northwest, bringing rain and
high-elevation snow to the region. Dry conditions will
remain in place for much of the East with temperatures
climbing above seasonable levels. With plenty of sunshine,
conditions for much of the East will feel rather mild,
especially in the mid-Atlantic region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 80 at Naples, FL
National Low Saturday -18 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.