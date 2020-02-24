Florida. Elsewhere, a warm front will bring afternoon snow
to the Dakotas and western Nebraska, while dry weather is
expected for Oklahoma and western Texas. Farther west, a
frontal boundary will bring periods of snow to northern
Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and northern Colorado. A trough of
low pressure will bring a couple of snow showers to
Washington, while dry weather anticipated for much of the
Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 85 at Zapata, TX
National Low Sunday -17 at Boulder, WY
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
