colder air invades the storm, a swath of snow will extend

from the northern and central Plains to the central Great

Lakes. The snow around the Great Lakes is forecast to be

heavy at times with travel disruptions. Dry weather will

hold from northern New England to the northern tier of the

Midwest and northern Plains. A sweep of dry air is forecast

from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley. Most areas

from the Rockies to the Pacific coast can expect dry weather

and plenty of sunshine. Winds will kick up in California.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 90 at McAllen, TX

National Low Monday -13 at Daniel, WY

