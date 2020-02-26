storm with areas of rain and drizzle. Moderate to heavy snow
is forecast from Illinois to parts of Indiana, southern
Michigan and northwestern Ohio. As winds increase, colder
air will be drawn in, and blowing and drifting snow will
ramp up. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for much of
the Florida Peninsula and the immediate Georgia and Carolina
coasts. Snow showers are in store for the upper Great Lakes.
Most areas from the Plains to the Pacific coast will be dry.
Snow showers will be the exception over the northern Rockies
as a bit of rain may sneak into northwestern Washington.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 93 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Tuesday -20 at West Yellowstone, MT
