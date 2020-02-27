south over New England and the mid-Atlantic coast. Bands of
heavy lake-effect snow will develop over the central Great
Lakes and expand eastward as the storm departs. The storm
will create a large zone of gusty winds that will help to
spread cold air from the Midwest to the Northeast. A batch
of light snow and flurries will affect the northern Plains.
Much of the South and West can expect dry weather and
sunshine. Warm conditions are in store for Southern
California while temperatures are forecast to moderate over
the High Plains.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 90 at Stuart, FL
National Low Wednesday -27 at Crested Butte, CO
