across Florida. Elsewhere, high pressure will usher in dry
weather to the Upper Midwest. Farther west, low pressure
over the Southwest will bring some snow and flurries to Utah
and Colorado, while a couple of showers is forecast across
Southern California and Arizona. A warm front will bring
rain to the Washington coast, while a mix of rain and snow
showers is anticipated across northern Idaho and western
Montana.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 92 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Sunday -16 at Masardis, ME
