Southern states. Showers and thunderstorms will extend from
the Carolinas and Georgia to central and western Texas.
Within this zone will be pockets of heavy rain and locally
severe thunderstorms. An Alberta clipper storm is forecast
to send snow showers across the upper Great Lakes region,
while much of the central and northern Plains will be dry.
Aside from rain in parts of southern New Mexico and the
southeastern corner of Arizona, the Southwest can expect a
dry day. Rain showers will dampen the Washington coast as
snow showers riddle the northern Rockies.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 93 at McAllen, TX
National Low Monday -15 at Clayton Lake, ME
