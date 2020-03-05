northern Florida to southern Georgia. Farther north, an
Alberta clipper storm will produce snow showers over the
Upper Midwest with rain showers around the central Great
Lakes. Dry weather will hold on over the Northeast ahead of
rain and snow showers on Friday. Much of the area from the
Mississippi Valley to the Plains, Rockies, Great Basin and
Pacific coast can expect dry weather. Rain is forecast to
approach coastal Washington late in the day and at night.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 92 at Sebring, FL
National Low Wednesday -10 at Crested Butte, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.