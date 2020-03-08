rain from the southern Plains to the northern Great Lakes.
Steady rain will soak portions of the Ohio, Tennessee and
Mississippi Valleys as the storm system marches east
throughout the day. A wintery mix is expected to end the
day in parts of the upper-Midwest. Elsewhere, showers will
skim the coast of California as a large storm system slowly
churns offshore. Snow showers will continue across portions
of the northern Rockies and the high ground of Nevada.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 85 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Sunday -6 at Estcourt, ME
