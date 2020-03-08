The Nation’s Weather for Monday, March 9, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Another day of unseasonably warm conditions is in store for

a majority of the Eastern Seaboard tomorrow as high

pressure continues to influence the area. Very warm air

will stream into the East ahead of a rapidly developing

storm system. This storm system will bring a wide swath of

rain from the southern Plains to the northern Great Lakes.

Steady rain will soak portions of the Ohio, Tennessee and

Mississippi Valleys as the storm system marches east

throughout the day. A wintery mix is expected to end the

day in parts of the upper-Midwest. Elsewhere, showers will

skim the coast of California as a large storm system slowly

churns offshore. Snow showers will continue across portions

of the northern Rockies and the high ground of Nevada.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 85 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Sunday -6 at Estcourt, ME

