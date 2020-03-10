occur for a time over northern Maine. Warmth is forecast to
hold on along the Eastern Seaboard while cooler conditions
are in store for much of the central and northern Plains and
Midwest. Meanwhile, a large and slow-moving storm will
affect areas from Southern California to much of Arizona.
Rainfall from the storm will be mainly beneficial but can
lead to incidents of flash flooding and mudslides as the
week progresses. Much of the Northwest will be dry with
temperatures near average for mid-March.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 82 at Naples, FL
National Low Monday 0 at Langdon, ND
