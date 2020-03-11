clouds, rain and thunderstorms to move from the southern
Plains to the Tennessee Valley and southern Appalachians.
Showers are in store for southeastern Florida. Much of the
central and northern Plains can expect dry weather.
Meanwhile, a slow-moving storm will continue to spread
drenching rain slowly eastward across the Southwest states.
Rain will taper to showers over Southern California. Much of
the Northwest will be dry and mild ahead of a blast of
Arctic air and snow forecast for this weekend.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 85 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Tuesday 3 at Flag Island, MN
