isolated tornadoes from Arkansas and Missouri to portions of
Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio into the evening. Snow will be
restricted to the northern tier of the Midwest. Much of the
Deep South will be free of rain. Aside from a few flurries
over the central Rockies, much of the West will be free of
snow. However, an Arctic outbreak will threaten to change
that in the Northwest this weekend. Meanwhile, rain will
continue to soak part of the Southwest with isolated
flooding and mudslides.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 94 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Wednesday 1 at Grand Marais, MN
