Northeast. Much of the Midwest and northern Plains can
expect dry weather. However, a storm will sprawl over the
Southwest. Rain will extend from Southern California to
Alabama and Georgia. A few thunderstorms can be severe over
parts of the South. Meanwhile, the same storm will bring
snow to the central and southern Rockies. A new storm will
evolve along the coast of the Northwest. As Arctic air
arrives, snow and blizzard conditions will develop in parts
of Montana with rain and mountain snow farther west. Areas
from Wyoming to Northern California will be dry for now.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 94 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Thursday -7 at Estcourt, ME
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.