Northeast. Much of the Midwest and northern Plains can

expect dry weather. However, a storm will sprawl over the

Southwest. Rain will extend from Southern California to

Alabama and Georgia. A few thunderstorms can be severe over

parts of the South. Meanwhile, the same storm will bring

snow to the central and southern Rockies. A new storm will

evolve along the coast of the Northwest. As Arctic air

arrives, snow and blizzard conditions will develop in parts

of Montana with rain and mountain snow farther west. Areas

from Wyoming to Northern California will be dry for now.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 94 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Thursday -7 at Estcourt, ME

