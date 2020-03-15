store for the Dakotas. Periods of rain and thunderstorms
will occur across Missouri, eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas,
while a couple of morning showers will occur across Texas.
Farther west, a few morning flurries will occur across
Montana and northern Wyoming, while dry weather is in
store for Utah and Colorado. A storm system will bring
occasional rain to California, while snow will fall across
the mountains.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 90 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Sunday -13 at Ulm, MT
