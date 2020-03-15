The Nation’s Weather for Monday, March 16, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

High pressure will bring dry weather to Northeast and

Middle Atlantic today. To the south, a frontal boundary

will bring a couple of showers to Tennessee and the

Carolinas. Elsewhere, a cold front will bring flurries to

Minnesota and northern Wisconsin, while dry weather is in

store for the Dakotas. Periods of rain and thunderstorms

will occur across Missouri, eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas,

while a couple of morning showers will occur across Texas.

Farther west, a few morning flurries will occur across

Montana and northern Wyoming, while dry weather is in

store for Utah and Colorado. A storm system will bring

occasional rain to California, while snow will fall across

the mountains.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 90 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Sunday -13 at Ulm, MT

