back to northern Texas. In the region, some thunderstorms
may develop, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Some spotty showers are possible elsewhere across the
Southeast. Meanwhile, a weak front will bring flurries
across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, as dry air moves
into the rest of the Northern Plains and Northwest. A storm
in Nevada will continue to bring rain and mountain snow to
Northern and Central California, before arriving in Southern
California late in the day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 93 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Sunday -13 at Ulm, MT
