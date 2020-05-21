found across parts of the Southeast, but the Gulf Coast

looks mainly dry. Thunderstorms will also occur in the

middle of the country from eastern North Dakota and western

Minnesota southward through northern Texas. In the West,

spotty showers will be found across the northern Rockies

behind a cold front. Some of the highest elevations could

even have some snow mix in, but little to no accumulation is

expected. Strong winds will be possible in parts of Utah,

southern Nevada and Southern California.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 97 at Jacksonville, FL

National Low Thursday 15 at Bodie State Park, CA

