found across parts of the Southeast, but the Gulf Coast
looks mainly dry. Thunderstorms will also occur in the
middle of the country from eastern North Dakota and western
Minnesota southward through northern Texas. In the West,
spotty showers will be found across the northern Rockies
behind a cold front. Some of the highest elevations could
even have some snow mix in, but little to no accumulation is
expected. Strong winds will be possible in parts of Utah,
southern Nevada and Southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 97 at Jacksonville, FL
National Low Thursday 15 at Bodie State Park, CA
