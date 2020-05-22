The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, May 23, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a storm moves eastward in the mid-Atlantic, showers will

be found in parts of central and southern New York state,

much of Pennsylvania and into southern New England tomorrow.

Farther south, thunderstorms will occur in southeastern

Pennsylvania, Delaware and much of Maryland. Spotty storms

may be found from parts of the Carolinas to the western

Great Lakes. Strong thunderstorms will be possible from

North Dakota to Texas, with large hail and damaging wind

gusts being the main risks. A steady rain is likely to fall

over southeastern Montana, with some snow even occurring in

the higher elevations of southern Montana and northwestern

Wyoming. The rest of the country should generally be dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 97 at Ocala, FL

National Low Friday 16 at Angel Fire, NM

