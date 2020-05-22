may be found from parts of the Carolinas to the western
Great Lakes. Strong thunderstorms will be possible from
North Dakota to Texas, with large hail and damaging wind
gusts being the main risks. A steady rain is likely to fall
over southeastern Montana, with some snow even occurring in
the higher elevations of southern Montana and northwestern
Wyoming. The rest of the country should generally be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 97 at Ocala, FL
National Low Friday 16 at Angel Fire, NM
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.