Southeast and parts of Texas. A storm moving through the
Northwest will bring rain and some mountain snow to the
northern Rockies. The same system will spark severe
thunderstorms late in the day in the far western Dakotas.
The desert Southwest will be dry with near-normal to
slightly below-normal temperatures from California into
Arizona. Temperatures in the Great Basin will be well below
normal.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 101 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 16 at Angel Fire, NM
