across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, while periods of
rain and thunderstorms will occur across the Upper Midwest.
An area of low pressure will bring showers and heavy
thunderstorms to eastern Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
Farther west, a cold front will bring a couple of afternoon
thunderstorms to Colorado and eastern New Mexico, while dry
weather is in store for the rest of the Rockies. A few
showers will occur along the Pacific Northwest, while dry
weather will continue across California and Arizona.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 98 at Thermal, CA
National Low Sunday 20 at Bodie State Park, CA
