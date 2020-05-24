The Nation’s Weather for Monday, May 25, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A warm front will bring a few showers to the northern New

York tomorrow, while dry weather is in store for southern

New England and the Middle Atlantic. To the south, heavy

thunderstorms will produce rainfall across Florida.

Elsewhere, scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur

across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, while periods of

rain and thunderstorms will occur across the Upper Midwest.

An area of low pressure will bring showers and heavy

thunderstorms to eastern Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Farther west, a cold front will bring a couple of afternoon

thunderstorms to Colorado and eastern New Mexico, while dry

weather is in store for the rest of the Rockies. A few

showers will occur along the Pacific Northwest, while dry

weather will continue across California and Arizona.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 98 at Thermal, CA

National Low Sunday 20 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.