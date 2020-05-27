keep temperatures lower. Showers and thunderstorms are also
likely from the Great Lakes southward into Louisiana and
northern Texas. Any of the storms in the Central and
Southeast states can lead to localized flooding. Spotty
afternoon thunderstorms will be found across the central
Rockies. Elsewhere across the West, dry weather conditions
are in store. Scorching heat will continue over much of the
Southwest with some record highs likely. It will not be as
warm along coastal areas thanks to an ocean breeze.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 113 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 18 at Climax, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.