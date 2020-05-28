the Carolina coast with the risk of localized flooding. Much
of the area from the Great Lakes region to the lower
Mississippi Valley and Texas will be strewn with showers and
heavier thunderstorms. A few storms will also erupt over the
Florida Peninsula. Meanwhile, most areas from the Rockies to
the Pacific coast will be dry and sunny. Heat will expand
over the interior Southwest and extend into the interior
Northwest. Only a few storms will dot the Rockies later on.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 24 at Angel Fire, NM
