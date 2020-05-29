Midwest. Any of the downpours can produce isolated flash
flooding. The greatest threat of storms with damaging winds
will be over the interior Northeast. Most areas from the
Mississippi River to the Pacific coast can expect sunshine
and dry conditions. Storms will linger and drench parts of
South Texas, and a few afternoon storms are likely to dot
the Rockies. Heat will linger in most areas west of the
Rockies to inland areas of California, Washington and
Oregon ahead of a press of cooler air later this weekend.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 25 at Gould, CO
