The Nation’s Weather for Monday, June 1, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A couple of showers will occur across parts of northern New

England tomorrow, while high pressure will bring dry

weather to the remainder of the Northeast, Middle Atlantic

and Carolinas. A stationary front will bring showers and

thunderstorms to Florida. Elsewhere, a warm front will

bring scattered showers and thunderstorms from Minnesota

eastward across Wisconsin and western Michigan. Dry weather

is in store for the central Plains, while showers and

thunderstorms will occur across southeastern Texas. Farther

west, an upper-level disturbance will bring a few afternoon

thunderstorms to Colorado and northern New Mexico, while a

cold front will bring a couple of showers and thunderstorms

to eastern Washington, Oregon and far Northern California.

Hot weather is in store for the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 105 at Gila Bend, AZ

National Low Sunday 17 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.