bring scattered showers and thunderstorms from Minnesota
eastward across Wisconsin and western Michigan. Dry weather
is in store for the central Plains, while showers and
thunderstorms will occur across southeastern Texas. Farther
west, an upper-level disturbance will bring a few afternoon
thunderstorms to Colorado and northern New Mexico, while a
cold front will bring a couple of showers and thunderstorms
to eastern Washington, Oregon and far Northern California.
Hot weather is in store for the Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 105 at Gila Bend, AZ
National Low Sunday 17 at Bodie State Park, CA
