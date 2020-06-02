transitions to warmer weather, showers and thunderstorms
will extend from the Great Lakes to near the mid-Atlantic
and New England coasts. Severe thunderstorms are forecast
from the northern Plains to the western Great Lakes. Showers
and thunderstorms will riddle the Deep South. In contrast,
much of the West can expect a dry day with sunshine, aside
from spotty storms over the central Rockies and spotty
showers in northwestern Washington. In the tropics, a storm
is forecast to brew over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and
may gather the name Cristobal.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 108 at Eloy, AZ
National Low Monday 26 at Saranac Lake, NY
