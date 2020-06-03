thunderstorms are also anticipated in the rest of the
Northeast, lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast. A few
thunderstorms can erupt in the afternoon over the central
Rockies and parts of the northern High Plains. A pocket of
slightly cooler air will settle over the Upper Midwest as
heat holds on with sunshine over the interior Southwest.
Much of the Northwest will trend cooler with a blend of
clouds and sunshine. Meanwhile, Cristobal, which formed on
Tuesday, will brew over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 109 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 26 at Houlton, ME
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.