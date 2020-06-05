thunderstorms. A small number of these storms can be robust
with strong wind gusts and flash flooding. A pocket of more
general severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening is
forecast over parts of the central Plains and Mississippi
Valley. A few storms will dot the Rockies later in the day
as showers move onshore in the coastal Northwest with the
arrival of cooler air. Much of the Southwest and southern
Plains will sizzle. Meanwhile, Cristobal will eye the
southern Gulf of Mexico with an expected path into the
United States by early next week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 31 at Estcourt Station, ME
