afternoon. Any storm elsewhere can be briefly heavy as well.
Showers and afternoon thunderstorms are expected for the
Northwest, Rockies and northern Plains. Storms over the
northern Plains are anticipated to become severe with the
risk of tornadoes, high winds, large hail and flash flooding.
Cristobal will gain strength over the Gulf of Mexico while
moving northward through the weekend. Cristobal is forecast
to make landfall along the upper Gulf coast late Sunday.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 111 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 30 at Bodie State Park, CA
