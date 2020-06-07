The Nation’s Weather for Monday, June 8, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Cristobal will spread flooding rain and gusty winds from

Louisiana and Mississippi northward across Arkansas

tomorrow, while showers and thunderstorms will occur

across Alabama, Georgia and Florida. To the north, dry

weather is in store from the Great Lakes eastward across

the Northeast and Middle Atlantic. Elsewhere, a cold front

will bring strong afternoon thunderstorms to Minnesota.

Some of these storms will be capable of producing flooding

rainfall, large hail and damaging wind gusts. Very hot

weather is in store for western Oklahoma and Texas. Farther

west, a trough of low pressure will bring a couple of

showers to the northern Rockies as well as across western

Washington. Dry weather will continue across California and

Arizona.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 104 at Roswell, NM

National Low Sunday 20 at Bodie State Park, CA

