the Northeast and Middle Atlantic. Elsewhere, a cold front
will bring strong afternoon thunderstorms to Minnesota.
Some of these storms will be capable of producing flooding
rainfall, large hail and damaging wind gusts. Very hot
weather is in store for western Oklahoma and Texas. Farther
west, a trough of low pressure will bring a couple of
showers to the northern Rockies as well as across western
Washington. Dry weather will continue across California and
Arizona.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 104 at Roswell, NM
National Low Sunday 20 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.