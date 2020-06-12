rain are likely to fall in a narrow zone per day. As a new

push of cool air moves in from Canada, clouds and showers

are in store for the Great Lakes and the interior part of

the Northeast. Most areas from the Tennessee Valley to the

Plains and the immediate coast of the Northeast can expect a

dry day. Farther west, a pocket of thunderstorms is likely

to erupt over the southern Rockies as heat builds over the

interior Southwest. This heat will raise the risk of more

wildfires into the weekend. As a storm pushes across British

Columbia, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to spread

over the interior Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 115 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 23 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

