Central states can expect dry weather and at least partial
sunshine. Only spotty showers will affect the Northeast and
the Upper Midwest. The Northeast and Southeast will be
cooler-than-average, while the air warms up over the Central
states. Dry, sunny and hot conditions are forecast to
continue in the Southwest with an elevated risk of wildfire
ignition due to locally gusty winds. Much of the Northwest
can expect a cooler trend with showers and locally heavy
thunderstorms.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 111 at Eloy, AZ
National Low Friday 28 at Gothic, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.