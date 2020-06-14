front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to
Florida. Elsewhere, a warm front will bring a couple of
showers and thunderstorms to Minnesota and western
Wisconsin, while dry weather is in store for the central
Plains. A few thunderstorms will occur across far southern
Texas. Farther west, a cold front will bring rain to the
Washington and Oregon coasts, while a few showers will
occur across northern Idaho and western Montana. Dry
weather will continue across the Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 100 at Tucson, AZ
National Low Sunday 19 at Bodie State Park, CA
