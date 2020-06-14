The Nation’s Weather for Monday, June 15, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Dry weather will continue across the Northeast tomorrow. To

the south, an area of low pressure will bring heavy rain

and thunderstorms to the Carolinas. Some of the rain will

be heavy enough to produce areas of flooding. A stationary

front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to

Florida. Elsewhere, a warm front will bring a couple of

showers and thunderstorms to Minnesota and western

Wisconsin, while dry weather is in store for the central

Plains. A few thunderstorms will occur across far southern

Texas. Farther west, a cold front will bring rain to the

Washington and Oregon coasts, while a few showers will

occur across northern Idaho and western Montana. Dry

weather will continue across the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 100 at Tucson, AZ

National Low Sunday 19 at Bodie State Park, CA

