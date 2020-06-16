heavy enough in the Carolinas to lead to flooding. Most
places from New England to the Midwest and Plains have dry
weather and sunshine in store. Temperatures will climb to
higher levels in the Midwest and interior Northeast as heat
peaks over the Plains. Severe thunderstorms are forecast to
erupt over the northern Plains. Much of the Northwest can
expect unsettled conditions with cool air, showers and
high-country snow in the northern Rockies. Conditions
conducive for the spread of wildfires will continue in the
Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 110 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 24 at Stanley, ID
