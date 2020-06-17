coastal areas. Dry weather and sunshine are in store from
New England to the Midwest and large areas of the central
and southern Plains. A few storms will erupt during the
afternoon over the central and southern Plains, while storms
over the northern Plains will be the most concentrated and
severe at the local level. Much of the Southwest will remain
at risk for wildfires with dry weather and sunshine. As rain
and mountain snow push inland over the Northwest, much of
the Pacific coast from California to Washington will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 110 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 29 at Bridgeport, CA
_____
