overnight hours. Any thunderstorm in these areas will have
the potential to produce heavy downpours, damaging wind
gusts and hail. A few showers and thunderstorms will
continue to rumble from the Tennessee Valley to the Great
Lakes and Northeast. Much of the West will remain dry and
rather sunny as heat continues to build across California
and the Southwest. Heat across the valleys of California
will begin to approach hazardous levels today as well.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 27 at Gothic, CO
_____
