heat wave. A separate area of strong and drenching
thunderstorms will target the South Central states. In the
wake of the cold front triggering the thunderstorms, summer
heat and humidity will be put on hold across the rest of the
Midwest. A few showers can dot the region. Meanwhile, the
northern Rockies will turn warmer as heat bakes a large
swath of the West. The immediate coast, however, will stay
comfortably cooler.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 28 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.