Numerous showers and thunderstorms with some heavier
downpours will stretch from the Southeast into southeastern
Texas. Spotty thunderstorms will also pop up over much of
the Rockies in the afternoon. Dry weather and less humid air
will be in place across the northern and central Plains. In
the West, a dome of heat will continue to bake much of the
region. The exception will be along the immediate West coast
where it will remain cooler.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 33 at West Yellowstone, MT
