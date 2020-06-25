much of the Gulf Coast, leading to hazy skies and worsening
air quality. Severe thunderstorms will erupt in the northern
Plains, bringing the threat of damaging wind gusts, hail and
flash flooding. Sizzling heat and humidity will also build
northward through the much of the Plains. The West will also
stay very hot, with spotty afternoon thundershowers in the
Rockies. The exception will be the immediate West Coast,
which will remain comfortable.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 31 at Angel Fire, NM
