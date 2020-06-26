A wedge of dry air will also hold temperatures back a bit
over the Northeast. Showers may occur for a time over
eastern Massachusetts. As a new push of cooler and less
humid air pushes out across the northern Plains and cuts
into the warm, humid air over the Midwest, thunderstorms
with hail and high winds are forecast from the upper
Mississippi Valley to the western Great Lakes. Much of the
West will be dry and sunny as isolated wildfires continue to
rage on.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 33 at Angel Fire, NM
