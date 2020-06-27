less humid air will dip across the Upper Midwest as steamy
air remains over the Deep South. Dust that originated from
the Sahara Desert may be noticeable by some people in the
South. A few storms will erupt over parts of the lower
Mississippi Valley and the southern Rockies. As the heat
remains over the Southwest with the ongoing risk of
wildfires, cooler air will slice across the Northwest. Gusty
winds associated with this cool push may heighten the risk
of new wildfires in the Southwest on Sunday.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 30 at Angel Fire, NM
