very strong cold front will move through the Northwest with
showers and thunderstorms developing along and ahead of it
from Idaho and Montana, into Wyoming and the Dakotas.
Showers will also continue well to the west in parts of
Oregon and Washington. Some of the late-day thunderstorms in
the Dakotas could be strong to severe with gusty winds and
hail. Additional scattered severe storms will also form late
in the day in West Texas. The rest of the nation will have
quieter weather with sunshine.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 122 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 29 at Randolph, UT
